Trail aiming to connect Downtown to Forest Park inches closer

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KMOV.com) – City residents are inches closer to a new trail that residents can walk, bike and explore the surrounding communities.

Great River Greenway has finalized the first step of designing the Chouteau Greenway project.by selecting four finalists for the second phase of the design competition. The project will create a trail that will connect the Forest Park and Washington University area to Downtown St. Louis.

The four project teams selected are:

James Corner Field Operations in association with WSP, HR & A Advisors, Lord Cultural Resources, Sherwood Design Engineers, MIC, L’Observatorie, ETM Associates

STOSS Landscape Urbanism in association with Amanda Williams, Urban Planning and Design for the American City, Alta Planning + Design, Marlon Blackwell Architects, and David Mason and Associates

TLS Landscape Architecture, Object Territorites, Derek Hoeferlin Design in association with Langan, Linda Samuels, Paola Serrano, EDSI, Ramboll, Kristin Fleischmann Brewer, eDesign Dynamics, Silman, Econsult Solutions, Bryan Cave, Preservation Research Office

W Architecture & Landscape Architecture in association with Arup, ABNA Engineering, Gardiner & Theobald, Kiku Obata & Co., Regina Myer

Local residents will get a chance to meet the project designers and learn about their plans through a “Meet the Designers” night on Jan. 4, 2018. The event will be held at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall at 2319 Chouteau Ave.

The final design concepts will be presented to residents through various exhibits, online surveys and open houses.

The teams will have until April to submit final plans and winner will be selected in June 2018.

For more information on the ongoing project, visit their project website .

