'I'm paying it forward'; St. Louis boy hopes holiday ornaments help heal hearts

A 7-year-old boy says this holiday season he wants to give back and help heal the wounds of gun violence.

Recently, Ja’Keem Jones shared witnessing his mother’s murder with News 4. He knows the struggles of overcoming losing a loved one and wants to make sure others can to.

For weeks Ja’Keem and his grandmother, Erica Jones have been sitting at the kitchen table decorating each Christmas ornament.

“It means I'm paying it forward and I just want to give back,” said Ja’Keem

He’s making dozens of ornaments to hand out to students in several area schools who have lost a parent to street violence

“[I want to give this to those] who don't have a Christmas or their mommies and daddies,” said Ja’Keem.

So far, they’ve decorated 15 ornaments and they expect to make a lot more. Ja’Keem says he wants to put a smile on someone else’s holiday season.

Whitney Brown, Ja’Keem’s mother, was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

The case is still unsolved and so are 129 of the 197 other homicide cases across St. Louis this year, according to police homicide stats.

Ja’Keem hopes to deliver each ornament to students before Christmas Day.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved