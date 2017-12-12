Caseyville mother, son arrested in bizarre traffic stop

April Strother, 40, and her son Ryan Buxton, 19, are facing charges stemming from a traffic stop in Caseyville, Illinois. (Credit: Caseyville PD Facebook)

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Caseyville mother and son are facing charges stemming from a traffic stop on December 7.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle being driven by Ryan Buxton, 19, on Lucida Court. During the stop, officers noticed the man attempting to conceal contraband, police said. When officers attempted to take Buxton into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest.

Moments later Buxton's mother, April Strother, 40, came out of a nearby home and began to attack the officers, according to an arrest report.

Buxton is charged with threatening public officials, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer. Strother is charged with aggravated battery and resisting an officer.

Both are being held at the St. Clair County Jail.