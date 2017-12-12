NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk amid sexual harassment claims: report

NFL analyst Marshall Faulk speaks during a pre-game show before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

CBS NEWS -- NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and two other former NFL players have reportedly been suspended by the NFL Network because of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

According to Bloomberg News, Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans are accused of harassing a former wardrobe stylist at the network.

All three players are currently analysts with the network.

Former analyst Donovan McNabb and former executive producer Eric Weinberger are also named in the compliant, CBS Boston reports.

The allegations include groping, sending inappropriate pictures and making sexually explicit comments.

The case was initially filed against the NFL Network back in October claiming wrongful termination but was just amended to include the assault allegations.

Evans played for the Patriots from 2005 to 2009.