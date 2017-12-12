Man runs red light, crashes stolen car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- A driver in a stolen car was taken to a hospital after running a red light and causing an accident, police said.

The accident happened at Broadway and Gratiot in downtown, near Broadway Oyster Bar, around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man, who was driving a car reported stolen from St. Charles, ran a red light and crashed into a woman's car.

The woman was not injured, but the suspect was taken into custody and to a hospital for treatment.