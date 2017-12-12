Christmas gifts stolen from Jefferson Co. church

Someone broke into Friendship Baptist Church in Cedar Hill and stole Christmas presents that the church said was meant for its Angel Tree program. Credit: KMOV

Christmas gifts were stolen from a Jefferson County church over the weekend.

Someone broke into Friendship Baptist Church in Cedar Hill and stole Christmas presents that the church said was meant for its Angel Tree program.

The church told News 4 they are working to replace the stolen gifts.

