Publisher that lost books in warehouse fire bouncing back with community help

Books published by Reedy Press at a fundraiser for the company in University City. Credit: KMOV

A fundraiser was held Monday night for a publisher that lost books in a warehouse fire.

Reedy Press had thousands of books inside the Park Warehouse Service Building in Botanical Heights when the building caught on fire in mid-November.

When the warehouse went up in flames, Reedy Press vowed their small publishing company would rebuild from the ashes. Thanks to the St. Louis community, they’re coming back.

A fundraiser was held for the company at Blueberry Hill in University City.

“You have an engaged community wanting to see your material and that’s what makes us keep rolling with it,” said Josh Stevens with Reedy Press.

Stevens started the company in 2003. Most of his authors are St. Louis-based, with books sharing the pride of St. Louis.

“I’ve known that pride is out there, but to see the support, tangibly just reinforces what we’re doing. We’re here to tell stories of St. Louis and St. Louis has great stories to tell,” Stevens said.

While the fire happened at the worst time, right before the busy holiday season, author Amanda Doyle says it is also the season where people are more willing to help.

“It is also a time of year that people are in a generous mood and helpful mood and there’s been a huge outpouring of support,” said Doyle.

Reedy Press had insurance that covered the loss but the funds raised on Monday night will go towards reprinting the efforts of the books. Some have already been reprinted, others will be reprinted by the start of the new year.

