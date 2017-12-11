Police investigating robbery at Florissant jewelry store

Police say a male suspect robbed a Kay Jewelers store in Florissant on Monday night. Credit: KMOV

Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Kay Jewelers’ store in Florissant Monday night.

A male suspect entered the store located in 3000 block of N. Highway 67 around 8:40 p.m., displayed a gun and then left with an undetermined amount of merchandise.

Police said he was last seen fleeing in a dark colored car southbound on Highway 67.

Nobody was injured.

