Surveillance video captures apparent act of road rage in Arnold

Surveillance cameras were rolling during what appears to be an act of road rage occurred in Arnold. Credit: KMOV

A woman in Arnold was the victim of what appears to be road rage.

She was driving home Friday night when all the sudden a truck started tailgating her along Interstate 55.

She is so fearful of the man who was driving she doesn’t want to be identified, but she’s desperate for him to be caught.

She decided to pull into the Walgreens parking lot off Vogel Road in Arnold because it was lit and populated.

The man got out of his car and started yelling at her.

He eventually kicked her car repeatedly and then when she tried to take a picture of his license plate, he tackled her and threw her phone.

In the surveillance video released by Arnold Police you can see when the man drives away he nearly runs the woman over.

She described the man as having grey hair and he was driving a blue truck. Police describe the truck as a GMC Sierra and ask anyone with information to call police.

