Water to be shut off for part of Lake Saint Louis due to repairs

Water will be shut off to part of Lake Saint Louis on Tuesday night because of water system repairs.

The water will be shut off starting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say it will be turned back on sometime Wednesday morning.

A boil advisory will be issued once the repairs are complete.

The following areas will be affected:

6880-6893 Lake Saint Louis Blvd

8662-8706 Orf Road

300-307 Parkway Industrial

100-401 Stag Industrial

