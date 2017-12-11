Police: Shirtless man stuck gun in face of 7 Eleven clerk in South County

Police say the suspect on the left pointed a gun in the face of a 7 Eleven clerk in Affton. Credit: St. Louis County PD

Police are searching for a suspect who they say stuck a gun in the face of a 7 Eleven clerk in South County.

Surveillance video captured the man shirtless inside the store, along with his accomplice who police say was wearing a blue shirt.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call St. Louis County police.

