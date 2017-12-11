'Impatient' driver hits road construction worker with her car, police say

A St. Louis County woman is accused of ramming her car through a road construction crew, sending one worker to the hospital.

The victim was directing traffic at the intersection of Edgar and East Jackson in Webster Groves near I-44.

Police say Kelly Bievenue became impatient and drove around several vehicles to get through. The victim was waving her to stop but witnesses say she honked and yelled at him, then bumped him with her car, knocking him to the ground.

She tried to take off but was stopped by the victims co-workers.

Bievenue was arrested and charged with assault.

The victim was taken to urgent care with minor injuries.

