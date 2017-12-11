Governor Greitens responds to 'Confide' app usage claims

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens commented on Monday about reports that his staff has been using the messaging app ‘Confide’.

‘Confide’ is a messaging app that deletes messages as soon as they are read leaving no history of a conversation.

On Monday, Governor Greitens responded to those claims:

“This is another nothing story that’s coming from a liberal media outlet that is just desperate for salacious headlines.”

The app has been big in Washington D.C. and the concerns are using the app undermines open record laws.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved