Firefighters step in to help family of 6 who lost home in a fire

A single mother of five is getting some extra help from firefighters days after her rental home was destroyed in a fire.

Darnisha Williams was out running errands when she got a call from a Fairview Heights firefighter saying there was a fire inside her home.

The fire destroyed most of what was inside.

Williams does not have renter's insurance.

“It's just hurtful to see your house that you stay in go up in flames over a space heater,” she said.

While Williams believes the space heater caused the fire, Fairview Heights Fire Chief Brian Doyle says they haven’t yet determined the direct cause of the fire, but do believe it was sparked by something inside an electrical outlet.

Now Chief Doyle and his team are hoping they can get help from the community to ensure the family can have something this Christmas.

“The fire department feels that we need to try to help her out any way we can,” he said.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe for the family and are collecting items like clothing for the family.

They say they need clothing in the following sizes:

2T for a 1-year-old

4T for a 3-year-old

12 for an 11-year-old

13 for a 13-year-old

17 for a 17-year-old

19 for Williams.

Williams and her family are now staying at an inn while they figure out what’s next.

“After this happened,” said Williams of her children, “they said they don’t want nothing but a house so I’m trying to make it happen.”

