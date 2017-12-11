Fire breaks out at North City recycling center

A rubbish for broke out at a recycling facility in North City on Monday afternoon. Credit: KMOV

A fire broke out at a recycling center on the North Riverfront Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Humboldt around 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis firefighters said there were propane tanks inside and a few explosions involving containers that had unknown substances.

Firefighters said they got the fire contained around 5:00 p.m.

Nobody was injured, firefighters said.

