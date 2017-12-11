Police searching for man who robbed North County bank

A man robbed the First Bank located at Lindbergh and Old Halls Ferry Monday afternoon, police said. Credit: KMOV

Police are searching for a man who robbed a First Bank branch in North County Monday afternoon.

Authorities said a man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the bank located at Old Halls Ferry and Lindbergh around 1:00 p.m.

Police said he handed the teller a note but did not show or imply that he had a weapon.

He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have information on the robbery, call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved