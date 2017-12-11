Serviceman receives free reconditioned car

Serviceman Robert Burse crying as he gets in his car that was reconditioned for free. Credit: KMOV

A St. Louis area serviceman was presented with a free reconditioned car on Monday.

The car was handed over to Robert Burse at Schaefer Autobody Center in Creve Coeur after it was repaired. The car was previously declared totaled.

Burse says he won’t have to get up early and walk to work, saying he usually gets up around 4:00 a.m.

Burse was selected with help from the U.S.O.

