Police looking for men who installed skimming devices at South City ATMs

Police are searching for three men who they believe installed a skimming device inside an ATM at two South City banks

Surveillance cameras captured all three.

Police believe they installed the device in an ATM at a St. Louis Community Credit Union at 4435 Chippewa and a First Community Credit Union branch at 4249 Watson.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

