FBI warns of email scam claiming to be from FedEx, UPS, and USPS

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center is warning of a new email scam that is happening around the country.

Fraudulent emails are claiming to be from FedEx, UPS and the US Postal Service. The emails will say that a package could not be delivered and asks you to open an attachment or click a link in order to obtain the invoice needed to pick up the package.

The FBI says do not open the attachment or click on the link. The attachment may contain a virus. The FBI is urging people to delete the email immediately, then go into the trash folder and delete it from there too.

