St. Charles couple indicted on federal charges for distributing heroin

A St. Charles couple is being indicted for allegedly distributing heroin that led to the death of a man in February 2016.

Anthony “Bird” Marion, 34, and Lauren “Nikki” Martinez, 29, both appeared last week before United States Magistrate Judge John M. Bodenhausen for their initial appearances.

If convicted, the couple could spend 20 years to life in prison or be issued fines of $1 million.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

