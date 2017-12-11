St. Louis man killed in Gravois crash when pick-up struck by Maserati, police say

Police on scene of a deadly accident on Saturday night on Gravois Avenue. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 17-year-old driver of a Maserati struck another vehicle on Saturday, resulting in the death of a 62-year-old man, according to police accident reports.

Police said the accident happened on Gravois, near Kings Drive, on Saturday evening.

According to police investigators, a Maserati travelling westbound struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel Domian.

Domian, 62, of south St. Louis, was killed in the crash.

The other driver was taken to a hospital, where he was stable.

No other information was made immediately available.