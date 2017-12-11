Thieves leave Crestwood jewelry story in disarray in morning smash and grab

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Crestwood Police are looking for three male suspects involved in an early morning smash-and-grab that left a Crestwood jewelry store with extensive damage.

Police responded to a robbery call at Crestwood Jewelers on Watson Road around 4 a.m. Tom Starburn, owner of Crestwood Jewelers, said surveillance video showed three men in masks break into two watch cases and stole watches valued between $100 - $300 before fleeing in a black Dodge Challenger.

Starburn said that the damage to the store will cost more than replacing the stolen watches. The suspects broke the front door and two display cases during the robbery.

Crestwood Police are still investigating this incident at this time.

