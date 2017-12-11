Man holds toddler at knife-point, police say

IRONTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Iron County man is facing criminal charges after police said he held a knife to a toddler's throat during a domestic disturbance.

Police said they were called to a home on County Road 101 in late November on a report of a domestic situation. Once there, they reportedly witnessed Mark Orrick threaten the small child.

Iron County officers said in a Probable Cause statement that Orrick threatened to kill the child and held a knife to his throat. He also reportedly used the child as a shield as he resisted officers' arrest attempts.

Orrick is charged with child abuse, armed criminal action, assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.