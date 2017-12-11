Kesha, Macklemore set to rock St. Louis next summer

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Grammy-nominated artists Kesha and Macklemore are ready to bring excitement and adventure to St. Louis in summer 2018.

The duo is teaming up to bring their ‘Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 10, 2018. They will be performing hits from their latest albums such " Praying", from Kesha's No. 1 album, Rainbow, and their joint song "Good Old Days" from Macklemore's album Gemini.

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Dec. 13 and general ticket can be purchased on Friday, Dec. 15 at noon. Lawn seats will be available for $19 during the first weeks of sales.

To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit www.Livenation.com

