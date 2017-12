Man was found dead on the N 8400 block of N Broadway (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in North St. Louis on Monday morning.

St. Louis police discovered the victim in a yard in the 8400 block of N Broadway around 7:00 a.m.

St. Louis Homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene. No suspect information has been made available.

