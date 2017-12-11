Opening Monday, Shake Shack is full of St. Louis connections

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Delicious hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard is available starting Monday in the Central West End.

The first Shake Shack in the St. Louis area has its grand opening Monday.

Not only was the popular chain founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer but a lot of what is on the menu was inspired by famous St. Louis foods.

Meyer is a John Burroughs grad and Ladue native and has been dreaming of bringing his restaurant back home for eight years.

The burgers are inspired by the Steak ‘N Shake burgers he had growing up, the crinkle cut fries and root beer is inspired by Fitz's and, of course, the frozen custard concretes came from the famous Ted Drewes.

Meyer opened his first location in New York City. and now Shake Shack’s can be found all over the world.

Meyer is full of hometown pride, which he says makes this grand opening very special.

“I love coming home,” Meyer said Sunday. “I'm staying at my mom's place, I'm looking through old photos I’m going to see a bunch of friends from going to school here. I hope we make St. Louis proud. I’m certainly feeling as lucky as I possibly could be being from St. Louis. I just think if you remember where you're from, good things tend to happen.”

Shake Shack opens Monday at the corner of West Pine and North Euclid Ave.

