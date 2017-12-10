Tarasenko scores in OT as short-handed Blues beat Sabres 3-2

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres at Scottrade Center on December 10, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko scored with 35 seconds left in overtime, and the short-handed St. Louis Blues beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Sunday night.

Brayden Schenn and Paul Stastny also scored, and Joel Edmundson recorded two assists as the Blues topped the Sabres for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings. Jake Allen made 22 saves, improving to 5-1 in six career starts against Buffalo.

Evan Rodrigues, in just his third game this season, scored both goals for the Sabres, who have lost six of seven. Robin Lehner made 42 saves.

Tarasenko used his speed to get around the Sabres defense and notch his 14th goal of the season. It was just his second goal in his last nine games.

The Blues won their fourth straight despite being without second-leading scorer Jaden Schwartz and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, taking 58 combined points out of the St. Louis lineup.

Both suffered lower-body injuries in the Blues' 6-1 win at Detroit on Saturday afternoon. Schwartz was placed on injured reserve, but Pietrangelo is day-to-day.

Schenn scored his 16th goal of the season just 40 seconds into the game to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. It was ninth goal in 18 career games against the Sabres.

Stastny scored his first goal in seven games to make it 2-0 with 3:43 left in the second period. Stastny put home a rebound off a shot by Tarasenko that went wide but caromed off the end boards right to his stick.

Rodrigues scored on a power play early in the third. Rodrigues was left unmarked at the side of the net when an Evander Kane pass deflected off of Sam Reinhart directly to his tape.

Rodrigues tied the game moments after the Sabres pulled Lehner for an extra attacker, putting home a rebound off a slap shot by Marco Scandella with 1:27 left.

NOTES: The Blues recalled C Ivan Barbashev from Chicago (AHL) to take Schwartz's spot. ... Sabres C Ryan O'Reilly played in his 600th career game. ... The Blues scratched Pietraneglo, R Chris Thorburn and L Sammy Blais. ... The Sabres scratched C Jordan Nolan, D Nathan Beaulieu and D Victor Antipin.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Ottawa on Tuesday.

Blues: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

