St. Louis musician seriously injured in accident on tour

Ryan Koenig was seriously injured in a car accident while on tour in South Carolina. (Credit: Pokey LaFarge Facebook)

(KMOV.com) - The community is stepping up to help a St. Louis musician injured in an accident in South Carolina this week.

Ryan Koenig, a long time member of Pokey LaFarge's band remains hospitalized after he was hit by a car on the sidewalk in Charleston on Tuesday according to his record label, Big Muddy Records.

Pokey LaFarge posted on his Facebook page a message about the tour's future.

"[Ryan] is in stable condition and is recovering, however, he will not be able to continue with us on this tour. Come out; dance and sing and help us play these shows without-but in honor of Ryan," wrote LaFarge.

A YouCaring page has already raised more than $23,000 to help with Koenig's recovery.

"Ryan is a strong spirit with a lot of fight in him, but we all know the road to recovery can be long and expensive. This fund will go directly to Ryan & Kellie to aid in the recuperation process and chip away at the bills they will likely incur," reads the message on the YouCaring page.

A benefit show will be held on Tuesday at The Royale to help raise funds.

"It's a hard time when you get messed up, the band was still able to get out and tour, he wanted to make sure they kept going. Its going to be a hard road to recovery so we wanted to make it as easy as possible for him and know his friends are out there to support him," said Steven Fitzpatrick Smith, the owner at The Royale.

Smith has known Koenig for several years in the music scene. The benefit will feature several local musicians and proceeds will go towards Koenig's recovery.

Pokey LaFarge is set to play several shows at Off Broadway later this month. No word on how long Koenig's recovery will take.

News 4 has reached out to police in Charleston for additional details on the accident.

