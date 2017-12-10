Dine out to be held for injured Arnold officer

Officer Ryan O'Connor remains in critical condition after being shot by a suspect in his patrol car (Credit: Arnold Police Department)

Preparations are underway for a dine out event for injured Arnold Officer Ryan O’Connor and his family.

The event will be held on December 20.

O’Connor was shot by Chad Klahs inside a police vehicle on December 5. He remains hospitalized.

Wood Smoke BBQ in Ellisville is one of the participating restaurants. They also participated in similar fundraising nights for Ballwin Officer Mike Flamion and hope the community will once again turn out and support an injured officer.

Wood Smoke BBQ owner Bernadette Faasen said hosting the fundraiser for Officer O’Connor and his family hits close to home.

“Being a police family, this is just so close to us because we know every day it could be one us needing the same help,” said Faasen.

They are looking for more restaurants to participate in the Dine Out. In the past, more than 200 restaurants have participated in such events.

