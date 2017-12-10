Teen killed in Jefferson County crash

An 18-year-old was killed in an accident on I-55 in Imperial Saturday night. Credit: KMOV

The accident happened on southbound I-55 near Imperial Main.

Police said Pevely resident Cody Dowd had gotten into an accident with another driver. Dowd’s car was in the left lane of the highway, facing west and the other car was on the left shoulder.

Another car that was going south on I-55 hit the front of Dowd’s car which then stuck Dowd, who was standing near the left shoulder.

Dowd was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the other car in the original accident and three people in the vehicle that struck Dowd’s car were also injured, police said.

