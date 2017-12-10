Report: Cards sign reliever Gregerson

Luke Gregerson #44 of the Houston Astros pitches during Game 6 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Cardinals have reached an agreement with reliever Luke Gregerson, according to a report.

Free-agent reliever Luke Gregerson in agreement with #STLCards on two-year, $11M contract with a vesting option, sources tell The Athletic. Deal is pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 10, 2017

The right-handed reliever has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth $11 million dollars. The contract also features a vesting option.

Gregerson, 33, has spent the last three seasons with the Astros and recorded 31 saves in 2015. In 2017, he appeared 65 games, with a 2-3 record and recorded a 4.57 ERA with the World Champion Astros.

Before Houston, Gregerson spent five seasons in San Diego and one in Oakland.

Gregerson was drafted by the Cardinals in 2006 and was traded to the Padres in 2008 with Mark Worrell in exchange for Khalil Greene.

