St. Louis charter school recognizes Ivory Theater donor

This week, a St. Louis real estate developer will be recognized for a generous gift.

Pete Rothschild donated the Ivory Theater to the Carondelet Leadership Academy. Now, the school is showing the community how they are already putting the former church to use.

As a teacher leads his class to a new beat on the Ivory Theater stage, you can already see how much the students enjoy learning about the arts in action.

"We have children doing set design. We have children helping with the lighting, the music, the sound systems. We have children, of course, performing. And that's carrying over into their classrooms," said Patrice Coffin, Executive Director of the Carondelet Leadership Academy.

Their classroom is next door in the former St. Boniface School. In the spring of 2016, then-owner of the Ivory Theater, Pete Rothschild called the school with another unbelievable offer.

"It was kind of overwhelming," said Coffin.

Rothschild offered little explanation to the school, or News 4 when we asked why.

"He was never specific," said Coffin. "The Peter Rothschild I know is a quiet man. He is passionate about education. I think he thought why not put the cherry on top of the sundae and add this to the school's facilities."

Now, the school's vision for the theater is two-fold.

"The more we started thinking about it instructionally for the children and what gift it could be to the children to be having an arts program here in a performing arts auditorium, we said yes," said Coffin.

They also want to share the space with the community, including the local theater troupes, like St. Louis Shakespeare which will continue using it as well.

The school will formally recognize Pete Rothschild's donation this week with a dedication Thursday evening, right before the academy's annual Christmas program.

