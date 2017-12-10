St. Louis police: Officers fired on for 2nd time in 3 days

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police officers in St. Louis have come under gunfire for the second time in three days.

The Post-Dispatch reports that officers exchanged gunfire with someone inside a car who had been firing an assault rifle at a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

Police say that immediately after that shooting, the car turned onto a street where officers were investigating an earlier incident. Police say shots were then fired from the car at the officers. The officers returned fire.

No officers were injured.

Police say the car sped off, and police are searching for it.

On Wednesday, police say four people were arrested who had been in a car from which shots were fired at officers.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

