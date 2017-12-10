Blues lose Schwartz to ankle injury

It looks like the Blues will be without one of their star players for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Sunday Jaden Schwartz will be out of action with an ankle injury, and will be reevaluated in six weeks. Schwartz suffered the injury when he took a puck off the ankle early in St. Louis' 6-1 win at Detroit Saturday.

St. Louis has recalled Ivan Barbashev to replace Schwartz on the roster, but replacing his production will be another matter. Schwartz’s 14 goals and 21 assists place him not only among point leaders on his team, but the entire league. How the Blues respond to losing his skill on the top line will be critical to their ability to keep pace in the competitive Central division in Schwartz's absence.

In 17 games for the Chicago Wolves, Barbashev scored four goals and recorded four assists.