Thieves target doughnut shop in Tower Grove South

Vincent Van Doughnut shop is open for business despite thieves breaking into the shop overnight Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

Vincent Van Doughnut shop located on Tower Grove Ave. was able to open on schedule Sunday morning despite an overnight break-in on Saturday.

Thieves busted out the window and got away with the store’s cash register and some electronics.

Police say no one was hurt during the burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved