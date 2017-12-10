Married couple shot at Hazelwood apartment complex

Police in Hazelwood are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at the Knollwood Apartment Complex Saturday night.

Police believe the shots may have been fired from the balcony of a second floor apartment above where the victims were standing in the parking lot.

The victims are a married couple that flew in from Washington D.C. today. One of the victims was shot in their leg; the injuries are not considered life threatening.

The investigation into why this happened is on going. News 4 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved