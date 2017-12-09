Firefighters respond to house fire in Olivette - KMOV.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Olivette

No one was home at the time of the fire. (Credit: KMOV) No one was home at the time of the fire. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO -

The University City Fire Department responded to a house fire call in Olivette in the 8900 Block of Comstock Drive Saturday night.

The call came out around 8:15 p.m.

The house was unoccupied at the time.

