Car crashes into North St. Louis diner

No one was in the diner at the time of the crash. (Credit: KMOV)

A vehicle crashed into Fresno’s Diner on North Grand and 20th Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

One person was injured in the crash. The injuries sustained are not life threatening.

The diner was closed at the time.

