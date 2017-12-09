Shirts supporting Arnold Officer O'Connor sell-out in one hour

Area Texas Roadhouse locations hosted a fundraiser on Saturday for Arnold Police Officer Ryan O'Connor.

Annette Jansen with Missouri Concerns of Police Survivors said people were lined up to buy the shirts at the St. Charles location before it opened.

"You always hear the negative about police officers, but when you hold one of these events it shows the community is truly supportive of our first responders," said Jansen.

Jansen said the shirts at all locations sold-out within the first hour, but you can still buy the shirts online.

Texas Roadhouse Restaurants in Arnold, Kirkwood, Ballwin, St. Charles and O'Fallon donated ten percent of their sales to Officer O'Connor and his family.

The latest update, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, from Arnold Police on the condition of Office O'Connor was that he "remains in critical condition" but thankfully "showing some neurological improvement."

O'Connor was shot by a burglary suspect on Tuesday in his patrol car.

