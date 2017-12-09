Police arrest suspect in Mid Rivers Mall, Ameristar Casino carjackings

St. Peters Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a stolen vehicle and assault incident at Mid Rivers Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 11:15 a.m. outside of the Dillard’s entrance to the mall, a black male approached the victim’s car asking for a cigarette. While the victim was distracted, the suspect entered the vehicle, displayed a gun and demanded the victim get out of the car.

The victim attempted to defend himself but did sustain several facial injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s Chevy Trailblazer. Soon after exiting the mall and getting on eastbound I-70, a tire blew out on the vehicle disabling it. Police say, the suspect abandoned the vehicle on the interstate, got into a white Hyundai Sonata that was being driven by another subject and fled the area.

Approximately 20 minutes later, St. Charles police responded to a call, similar in nature, at Ameristar Casino for a stolen vehicle. Police say witnesses on the scene saw two black men in a white sedan.

Police eventually stopped the white Hyundai Sonata in North County later Saturday afternoon. One black male was arrested and a firearm was recovered. Police say, it is unclear at this time if the subject arrested was the suspect in the Mid Rivers Mall case or the accomplice.

The St. Peters Criminal Investigation Division and St. Charles City Police Department are currently conducting an investigation to determine what role this suspect played in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Solvers hotline at 636-278-1000.

