Police Departments warning of company claiming to collect money for Officer O’Conner

Maryland Heights Police Department is warning local residents of a recent scam involving a company claiming to collect money for first responders.

On Saturday, police were alerted that “Fundraisers for First Responders” were calling people and soliciting money for Officer Ryan O’Conner.

When they company called, police say they identified themselves as former first responders helping an injured officer.

Maryland Heights Police say this company is not authorized to collect money for Officer O’Conner.

Police also say they would never call you to solicit money. If you receive a call like this, simply hang up.

