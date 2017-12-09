Driver wanted on parole violation crashes into Brooklyn police car following pursuit

Brooklyn Police Department is investigating after a driver wanted for parole violation crashed into a police vehicle.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Saturday ISP was called to Illinois Route 3 and 6th St. in Brooklyn, Ill. concerning a high-speed police pursuit.

According to authorities, police attempted to stop a white 2006 Chevy Impala with MO license plates before the vehicle struck a Brooklyn police car head on.

Illinois State Police say four people were inside the Impala at the time of the crash. Three of the four passengers suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Two of the passengers were transported to a local hospital, the other two passengers refused medical treatment.

The driver of the Impala was wanted for a parole violation.

Police say two guns were found inside the vehicle.

No officers were injured in the crash.

All four of the passengers are now in custody. Illinois State Police is assisting Brooklyn Police with this investigation.

