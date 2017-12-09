Obama: Protect democracy or risk taking path of Nazi Germany

The California Horse Racing Board says approximately 25 race horses were killed when a wildfire engulfed about eight barns at a training center in northeast San Diego County.More >
A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The AP the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate mother.More >
