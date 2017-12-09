Delta Sigma Theta hosting breakfast with Santa to help gather toys for kids

The local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated is hosting a breakfast with Santa event Saturday morning! (Credit: KMOV)

The event allows children from St. Louis City to enjoy pancakes, receive toys, and take pictures with Santa.

The sorority’s members worked through the Friday evening gathering toys and bikes for more than 500 children, ages 12 and younger.

“It’s a great feeling to know we can actually touch a deserving family or child and they don’t have to want. They can walk away knowing, for Christmas, they got something,” said Robinette Lance.

Lance says the organization only has 110 bikes but donations are still being accepted.

Breakfast with Santa is being held at the Innovative Concept Academy at 9 a.m. Saturday

