West Lake Landfill targeted for immediate action by EPA

The West Lake landfill is a top target of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA released a list 21 toxic waste sites that require “immediate, intense action.” West Lake is one of the sites on the list.

The list was released one day after EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said he would announce a cleanup plan by January.

A lawsuit filed in November 2016 claims radiation from the landfill was found in a nearby home.

