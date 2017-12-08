Local seventh-grader's arm broken during incident with school resource officer

Tyrese Liggett had his arm broken by a school resource officer, his mother says. Credit: KMOV

Rachel Kozma is upset with the Ritenour School District after her son's arm was fractured in two places Wednesday.

"No matter what he may have done, you didn't stop," said Rachel Kozma. "You kept going and going until his arm broke."

Kozma told News 4 her 12-year-old son, Tyrese Liggett, shoved his teacher after she blocked his attempt to leave class to avoid getting into a fight with another student.

When the seventh-grade Hoech Middle School student got outside, the school's resource officer was called in to help calm things down, but instead, the situation escalated.

"He kept forcing my arms up my back towards my shoulder blades and I just felt it snap," said Tyrese Liggett.

"He was very dangerous, he was going to continue to hurt people, including our police officer," said St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez.

Chief Jimenez said the officer involved in Wednesday's incident is a member of his force who has served as a school resource officer for the last two years.

The department's conducting an internal investigation into the matter as the officer continues working in the field and at the school.

"I 100 percent back our school resource officer, he's a good policeman," said Chief Jimenez. "He used just the right amount of force necessary."

News 4 reached out to the Ritenour School District spokeswoman Michelle Mueller, who said the district is unable to discuss the incident at length due to federal student privacy laws.

Kozma said her son's facing suspension and possibly expulsion based on the district's policy.

According to Kozma, Liggett has a behavioral hearing set for January 4, 2018.

Kozma told News 4 her son suffers from a condition called opposition defiant disorder and has a behavioral plan that Ritenour School District is aware of.

Still, Kozma said his teacher didn't follow the plan by not allowing her son to leave the room, meaning the blame for his broken arm should be placed on her.

She's hired a lawyer and also filed a complaint against the officer involved in the incident.

"That officer does not need to be working with children," said Kozma "The school district needs to come up with something better because what happened to my son doesn't need to happen any child ever."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved