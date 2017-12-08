Woman hit by car while walking dog in Ballwin - KMOV.com

Woman hit by car while walking dog in Ballwin

Police said a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while she walking her dog in Ballwin.

The accident happened near New Ballwin Road and Rustic Valley Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken to a hospital and the driver stayed at the scene.

The dog ran away but has since been found.

