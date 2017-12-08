Man charged in multiple car burglaries in Metro East

James Holmes, 29, is accused of being behind multiple car break-ins in Collinsville over a several month period. Credit: Vinelink

A St. Louis man is facing charges in connection with a string of car break-ins in Collinsville.

James Holmes, 29, is charged with burglary, offenses related to possession of a stolen license plate, and fleeing a police officer.

Authorities allege he was responsible for multiple car break-ins near the intersection of Highway 157 and N. Bluff Road that occurred over the course of several months.

Authorities believe he broke into a van belonging to a Chicago-area wrestling team and stole around $5,500 worth of items. The team was in town for a wrestling tournament and was eating at a restaurant in Collinsville.

