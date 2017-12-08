Hundreds of dollars worth of electronics stolen from Eureka church

The pastor of Genesis Church in Eureka says he is trying to stay positive after someone broke into the church office and stole items meant for the children of low-income families this Christmas.

Hundreds of dollars worth of electronics were stolen from inside the church offices. The items were being stored for their annual "Gift of Love Christmas Shop" which is happening on Saturday, but Pastor Mike Hubbard says the event will still go on.

Genesis Church was locked up tight on Wednesday, but someone was still able to get in during the overnight hours.

"There's this deck out here and it looks like he just kind of came up the deck, came through the window," said Hubbard.

Pastor Hubbard believes the thief initially broke in just to stay warm overnight.

"We found his comforter in this chair. He apparently hung out here for awhile."

Once the thief was inside the office, he discovered all the items for the Christmas Shop event.

"They started doing inventory and realized there were some items missing," said Hubbard.

Among the items stolen were Kindle Fire tablets, earbuds and Bluetooth speakers.

The thief was attempting to get away with much more than just the electronics until he got caught. A Genesis Church member happened to have been driving along the isolated road, right by the church offices, when he noticed a man attempting to steal the church van. They scared the thief off and called police.

"I'm disappointed, you feel a little bit violated," said Hubbard.

Genesis Church is replacing what was stolen out-of-pocket and from a few generous volunteers. They are not asking for help on any more donations, they just want to help others.

"I wish he would just come to us, we would have found a way maybe to help him or something, ya know?" said Hubbard.

"Gifts of Love: Christmas Store" is happening Saturday, December 9 from 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Blevins Elementary School - 25 E North St, Eureka

All gifts will be sold at 10 percent of the cost, so items that would normally go for $60 will be sold for $6.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved