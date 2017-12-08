Sister of hit-and-run victim honored at City Hall

The sister of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2016 was honored by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday.

On April 12, 2016, Jameca Stanfield was killed while crossing north Grand. The driver didn’t stop.

“She was merely walking across the street to get into her car and was killed by a hit and run driver,” said Jameca’s sister Tiffanie.

It is a story that many families are too familiar with. In 2015, there were more than 760 crashes between cars and people on foot or bike in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. In that same year, more than 5,000 pedestrians in the United States were killed in traffic crashes.

Tiffanie wants to bring attention to the problem.

“I started an organization called Fighting HARD, Fighting Hit and Run Driving,” said Tiiffanie.

The goal is to change hit and run laws as well as provide support for affected families.

Her work was acknowledged at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting on Friday morning. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed presented a resolution honoring Tiffanie, her family and sister Jameca.

“She’s gone too soon, but her memory will live on through this organization and that is my goal,” Tiffanie said

For Tiffanie, it is just one way of keeping Jameca’s memory alive.

“What I want her to know is that she will be honored, she will be at peace, she will look on her older sister and know that I love her,” said Tiffanie.

Fighting HARD will hold a gala on the first anniversary of Jameca’s death to honor her and other victims impacted by hit-and-run fatalities.

